Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $169.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.88 and its 200 day moving average is $167.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

