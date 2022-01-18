King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of ITT worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in ITT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ITT by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

NYSE ITT opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

