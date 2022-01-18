Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 3.04% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 325,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 65,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $3,024,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $1,973,000. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, Chairman Richard M. Frank acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian O. Casey acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,406 shares of company stock valued at $145,760. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

WHG stock opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.48.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

