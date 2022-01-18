Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Short Interest Down 48.4% in December

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 173,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hudson Capital stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. Hudson Capital has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

About Hudson Capital

Hudson Capital, Inc engages in the provision of financial solutions to small to medium sized enterprises. It also offers commercial payment advisory, international corporate financing advisory and intermediary bank loan advisory services. The company was founded by Jian Xin Lin and Jin Chi Xu on September 16, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

