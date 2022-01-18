Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Short Interest Down 48.4% in December

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 173,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hudson Capital stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. Hudson Capital has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.95.
About Hudson Capital
