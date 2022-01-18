Analysts Offer Predictions for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($2.02). The company had revenue of C$49.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

