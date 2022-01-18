Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SQNXF opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.43. Square Enix has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $68.42.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Square Enix will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQNXF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.