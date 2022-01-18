TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Down 47.8% in December

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the December 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter valued at about $613,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

