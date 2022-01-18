National Bank Financial Comments on 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report released on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Get 98532 (KMP.TO) alerts:

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$76.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins raised 98532 (KMP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

98532 has a 52-week low of C$12.04 and a 52-week high of C$14.76.

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.