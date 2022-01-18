Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 281,438 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 130,295.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,438 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,682,975 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.