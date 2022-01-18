Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Q2 worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Q2 by 8.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Q2 by 6.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,768,000 after buying an additional 65,427 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Q2 by 24.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 46.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $42,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,002 shares of company stock worth $10,080,566. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTWO opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.54 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on QTWO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

