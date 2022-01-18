Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 788.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $233.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 123.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.29.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

