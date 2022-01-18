Vale (NYSE:VALE) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Vale by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vale by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vale by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

