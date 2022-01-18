AGF Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 664.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGN opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

