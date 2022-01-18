Brokerages Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Price Target at $239.73

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.73.

Several brokerages have commented on IEX. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get IDEX alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $220.31 on Friday. IDEX has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.