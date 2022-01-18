Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

HWDJF opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

