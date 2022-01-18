Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,792 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,108 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,635 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,592,000 after purchasing an additional 960,202 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.