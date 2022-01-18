Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) had its price target dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.88. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 144.56% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth $106,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth $32,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 123.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 59,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.