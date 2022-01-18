Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,000 at Berenberg Bank

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 ($24.56) to GBX 2,000 ($27.29) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.88) to GBX 1,800 ($24.56) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.92) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($23.74) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,630 ($22.24).

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,724 ($23.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,584.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,532.29. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,283.50 ($17.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,765 ($24.08). The stock has a market cap of £30.76 billion and a PE ratio of 86.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

In other Compass Group news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.85), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($65,548.26).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

