Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $42.19 Million Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,548 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.46% of XPO Logistics worth $42,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 435.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,197,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,132,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.04.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.76. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.24 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

