Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Shares of SIX opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after buying an additional 1,645,621 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,750,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,201,000 after buying an additional 328,803 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,236,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,780,000 after purchasing an additional 449,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,170,000 after purchasing an additional 131,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

