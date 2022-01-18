Barclays Begins Coverage on Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IRT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.34.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

