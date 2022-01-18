Zacks Investment Research Lowers Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) to Sell

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of ROIV opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

