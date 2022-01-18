Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to “Outperform”

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Incyte by 214.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Incyte by 271.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 551,469 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 121.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 444,265 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.