Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,197 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $1,296,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 76.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth $259,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCRN opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

