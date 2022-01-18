Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,523.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23,460 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 261.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SMH opened at $306.91 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $318.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.91.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.573 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.