Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.75 Per Share

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:AAIF opened at GBX 235.70 ($3.22) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £404.36 million and a P/E ratio of 3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.46. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 213 ($2.91) and a one year high of GBX 240 ($3.27).

In other Aberdeen Asian Income Fund news, insider Robert Kirkby purchased 16,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £38,955.10 ($53,152.00).

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

