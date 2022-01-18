Olympia Financial Group Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th.

OLY stock opened at C$47.99 on Tuesday. Olympia Financial Group has a twelve month low of C$38.52 and a twelve month high of C$54.75. The company has a market cap of C$115.46 million and a PE ratio of 17.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

