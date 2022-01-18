PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Holdings Reduced by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

PAVM stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. PAVmed Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $169.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About PAVmed

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

