2,707 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in YETI by 76.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 93.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in YETI by 24.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YETI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.