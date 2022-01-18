Analysts Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT at $43.11

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNCAF shares. boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

