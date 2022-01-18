Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Rises By 58.5%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,573,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 54,394 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

