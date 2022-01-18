Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ILPMY opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Permanent TSB Group has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

