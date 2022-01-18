Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
OTCMKTS:ILPMY opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Permanent TSB Group has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.
About Permanent TSB Group
