World Asset Management Inc Sells 235 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cognex were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Cognex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Cognex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Cognex by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $70.66 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.53.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

