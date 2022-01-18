QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 405 ($5.53) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 415 ($5.66) to GBX 330 ($4.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 340 ($4.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QinetiQ Group to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.37) to GBX 260 ($3.55) in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 393 ($5.36).

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 270.80 ($3.69) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 262.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 21.16. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of GBX 236 ($3.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 364.40 ($4.97).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 54.69%.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Neil A. Johnson acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £93,100 ($127,029.61). Also, insider Michael Harper bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($18,010.64). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 40,115 shares of company stock worth $10,660,305.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

