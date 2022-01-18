Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 680 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 763 ($10.41) to GBX 680 ($9.28) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.53) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.87) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.60) to GBX 768 ($10.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.73) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.64) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 704.09 ($9.61).

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 503.60 ($6.87) on Monday. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 385.32 ($5.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 493.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 496.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

