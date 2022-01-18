Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at about $7,715,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 460.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 217.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 178,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at about $1,191,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,347,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $901,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,798. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.