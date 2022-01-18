Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.08 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,385,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $199.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.31 and its 200-day moving average is $180.30. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $199.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

