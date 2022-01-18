Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,035 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $175,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,092 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $220,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,919 shares of company stock worth $3,701,188. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RUN opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $89.51.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

