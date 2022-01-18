Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.67 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 990,204 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of NiSource worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 35.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 14.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 91.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 360,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NI. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.