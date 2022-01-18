Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Denbury reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million.

DEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $76.93 on Friday. Denbury has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 3.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Denbury by 885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.