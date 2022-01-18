Analysts Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target at $81.09

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $64.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.00. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.