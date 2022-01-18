Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $23.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE GPK opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $21.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,788 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after buying an additional 1,993,784 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,860,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,752,000 after buying an additional 85,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,831,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,143,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

