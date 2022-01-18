Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $47.94 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,251 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of Bank of Montreal worth $47,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 169,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 131,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,153,000 after purchasing an additional 229,177 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,193,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $118.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.00. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $74.05 and a 1 year high of $118.65.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

