Creative Planning Has $3.96 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Creative Planning grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 29,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average is $92.91. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.88.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

