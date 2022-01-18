Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $838,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,553,661 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.22. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $166.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

