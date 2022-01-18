O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

NYSE:HIW opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

