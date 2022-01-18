Creative Planning Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,292 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Southern Copper by 131.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

SCCO stock opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.62.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 98.04%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

