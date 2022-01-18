IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 1,279 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Carriage Services worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 226.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Carriage Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Carriage Services in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSV opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $66.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $967.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

CSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

