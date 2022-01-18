IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Transcat worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Transcat alerts:

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Transcat stock opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $707.61 million, a PE ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.73. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.