IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $613,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 74.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 466,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,377,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

